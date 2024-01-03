Left Menu

After public spat between BJP MLA, cabinet minister, party chief calls for restraint

A day after a public spat broke out between a BJP MLA and an Uttarakhand cabinet minister here, the partys state president Mahendra Bhatt on Wednesday asked them to exercise restraint.All ministers, MLAs and public representatives have been asked to exercise restraint and discipline even when they are calling for development projects in their respective areas, Bhatt told reporters at the state party office here.The party has taken Tuesdays incident seriously.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-01-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 20:52 IST
After public spat between BJP MLA, cabinet minister, party chief calls for restraint
  • Country:
  • India

A day after a public spat broke out between a BJP MLA and an Uttarakhand cabinet minister here, the party's state president Mahendra Bhatt on Wednesday asked them to exercise restraint.

All ministers, MLAs and public representatives have been asked to exercise restraint and discipline even when they are calling for development projects in their respective areas, Bhatt told reporters at the state party office here.

''The party has taken Tuesday's incident seriously. It has spoken to the MLA and the minister. Both regretted the incident and promised to be careful in future,'' Bhatt said. However, he said it is normal for MLAs to meet ministers and officials on issues of public concern. Discussion among public representatives on development and public issues is the sign of a healthy democracy, he said. ''But, while doing so, we should not lose restraint,'' he said. BJP MLA from Purola Durgeshwar Lal on Tuesday sat on a dharna outside the residence of state Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal demanding immediate transfer of a DFO in his constituency.

The MLA accused the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of being inactive and creating hurdles in development projects in his constituency.

He also accused the minister of making casteist remarks against him when he approached him over the matter. However, Uniyal said he had asked the Chief Conservator of Forests to look into the charges levelled against the DFO and submit his report within a week. But the Purola MLA insisted on the DFO's immediate transfer. Uniyal alleged Lal was angry and even tore a letter written by him. After meeting the state BJP president on Wednesday, the MLA expressed regret over what happened on Tuesday and attributed it to ''misunderstanding on some technical points''.

''It was because of a misunderstanding on some technical points. Our common concern is development. We are both bound by party discipline,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024