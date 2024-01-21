Trade delegation from Texas visits India; discusses initiatives to enhance ties

A delegation from the US state of Texas, led by its governor Greg Abbot, is visiting India on a 9-day-long economic development tour during which they would meet several key Indian officials and financial leaders.

During the trip from January 19-28, the delegation will meet with company executives, business leaders, and government officials to promote Texas' mighty economy and further intensify the continued trade between several Indian companies and Texas. "There is great potential for us to expand critical industry and trade partnerships with India. I look forward to leading this economic development mission as we share the story and spirit of Texas' longtime economic success and ingenuity with the people of India and I look forward to the opportunities this trip brings to strengthen our cultural and economic ties worldwide,'' Abbott said in a statement.

This will be Governor Abbott's second trip to India since his last in 2018.

India is ninth among all nations for the number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in Texas. According to Indian industry estimates, Texas is the most popular destination for Indian FDI capital investment and jobs created in the US and in the last decade companies from India have invested USD 1.4 billion in capital investment through 59 projects in Texas, creating more than 10,300 jobs. In 2022, Texas' total trade with India totalled USD 20.4 billion, making India the state's 11th-largest total trade partner. That same year, Texas exports to India totalled USD 13.3 billion. Texas exports account for 28 per cent of all US exports to India.

"As the eighth-largest economy in the world and home to a highly skilled and growing workforce, Texas offers endless opportunities for business expansion and investment from our global partners,'' said Abbott.

