PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 11:53 IST
Kharge, Rahul greet people on statehood day of Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: Twitter/ BharatJodo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted people of three northeast states -- Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya -- on their statehood day.

In a post on X, Kharge said, ''We extend our warm wishes to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Foundation Day.'' In the last 52 years, since the statehood, the people of these states bestowed with stunning natural beauty, diversity, and ingenuity have contributed tremendously to nation building, Kharge said.

''We wish you peace, prosperity and all around progress,'' he said.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, ''Heartfelt greetings to the wonderful people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Statehood Day, today.'' ''Your unique identities, rich cultures, and proud traditions are integral threads in India's diverse and harmonious tapestry, which must be preserved and protected,'' the former Congress president said.

