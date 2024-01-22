Left Menu

Pondy CM, cabinet colleagues watch live streaming of Ram temple consecration

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-01-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 18:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and his cabinet colleagues witnessed at Vedapureeswarar temple here the livestreaming of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

Legislators and a sizable number of people also were present and watched the live telecast of the 'pran pratishta' of the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The managements of a number of temples made special arrangements and installed big screens for the live telecast of the ceremony.

Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam was among those who watched the telecast at the Sengazhuneer Amman temple in neighbouring coastal village of Veerampattinam.

Member of Rajya Sabha from Puducherry and the BJP state president S Selvaganapathy along with the party legislators witnessed the telecast of the ceremony at the famous shrine of Manakula Vinayakar here. People grew ecstatic watching the television channels airing the ceremony, from their homes. A 79-year-old resident was unable to control his emotions when he viewed the live telecast during the performance of the rituals by Prime Minister at the ceremony in Ayodhya. Chanting of slogans by people at homes in praise of Lord Ram added to the highlights of the ceremony performed to the portraits of God.

All government offices, institutions and undertakings remained closed today in the wake of an order issued by the territorial government to facilitate the employees to witness the live telecast of the ceremony at their residences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

