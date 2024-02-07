Tucker Carlson says he will interview Russia’s Putin soon
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 00:58 IST
U.S. media personality Tucker Carlson said on Tuesday he would "soon" interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Carlson, in a post from Moscow on X, formerly Twitter, gave no further details on when the interview would take place.
He said the point of the interview was to enable Americans to know "as much as you can" on Russia's view of the nearly two-year-old conflict with Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
