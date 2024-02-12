With over one lakh startups, India stands as third-largest startup nation today: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur said on Monday that India has solidified its position as the third-largest startup nation with over one lakh startups. Thakur also emphasized the remarkable growth of the nation's startup landscape.

Speaking at the Rozgar Mela in Punjab's Jalandhar, Thakur said, "More than one lakh government jobs were provided today through Rozgar Mela organized at 47 locations across the country. PM Modi has fulfilled his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in a year." He further highlighted that in addition to this achievement, loans totalling Rs 34 crore were distributed under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), providing employment opportunities to crores of people. Similarly, 78 lakh street vendors benefited from loans provided under the PM SVANidhi Scheme.

"Likewise, under the startup movement, India stands as the third startup nation with over one lakh start-ups," he added. During the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to newly recruited individuals via video conferencing on Monday.

While addressing the event through video conferencing, the Prime Minister congratulated the youths and their families, stating, "Today, more than 1 lakh youth have received appointment letters for government jobs. You have achieved this success through hard work. I congratulate you all and your families very much." Hitting out at the previous government over job delays, PM Modi said, "The right to give jobs to the youth in the Government of India is continuously progressing at a fast pace. In earlier governments, it used to take a very long time from the issue of job advertisement to the issuance of appointment letters. Taking advantage of this delay, the game of bribery was also rampant during that time. We have now made the recruitment process in the Government of India completely transparent."

"Not only this, the government is very insistent that the recruitment process be completed within the stipulated time. With this, every youth has started getting equal opportunities to prove his ability," he added. The Prime Minister applauded the central government for making the recruitment procedure transparent. Prime Minister Modi launched the 'Rozgar Mela' campaign on October 22, 2022, marking the beginning of the initiative to provide 10 lakh government jobs. (ANI)

