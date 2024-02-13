Left Menu

No good alternative to close defence cooperation between U.S. and Europe, Polish PM says

There is no good alternative to close cooperation between the United States and Europe on defence, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday. "We must ... do everything to ensure that trans-Atlantic cooperation is the foundation of our security. There is no good alternative for this cooperation," he said.

