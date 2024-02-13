Left Menu

Germany bolsters gun curbs, financial policing to rein in far right

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Tuesday unveiled measures ranging from stronger financial policing and earlier detection of so-called botnets to tightened firearms controls to tackle a far-right surge that has spooked the country. The measures reflect widespread nervousness that the far-right Alternative for Germany party could end up the largest party in several state parliaments later this year, propelled by a gloomy economy and overburdened public services.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Tuesday unveiled measures ranging from stronger financial policing and earlier detection of so-called botnets to tightened firearms controls to tackle a far-right surge that has spooked the country.

The measures reflect widespread nervousness that the far-right Alternative for Germany party could end up the largest party in several state parliaments later this year, propelled by a gloomy economy and overburdened public services. "We want to use all the instruments of the rule of law to protect our democracy," Faeser said in a statement. "We want to break up extreme right networks and take away their income streams and their weapons."

Privacy laws have hindered security services' ability to monitor financial flows to extremist groups. A new law will allow them to look at financial flows if there is "potential danger". The Interior Ministry will also set up a new early-detection unit for foreign-backed botnets - networks of infected computers - that "attempt to manipulate the free formation of opinions" ahead of this year's regional and European elections.

The measures also include a ban on semi-automatic weapons and a rule forbidding members of organisations that are suspected of being right extremist from owning weapons. Far-right public servants will be more easily dismissed. A further measure embeds the rules governing the appointment of Constitutional Court judges in the hard-to-amend constitution with the aim of protecting the top court's independence and preventing a weakening of democracy.

Germany spent much of the post-war era trying to win back international respectability after the genocidal crimes committed by Adolf Hitler's Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s, making the rise of far-right forces in the country especially sensitive.

