Pakistan's PPP party to support PML-N to form govt, won't join cabinet, Geo News says
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 13-02-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 17:45 IST
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will support rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to form a government after a split verdict in elections last week but will not join the cabinet, Geo News said on Tuesday, citing sources.
