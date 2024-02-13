Pakistan's PPP party to support PML-N to form govt, won't join cabinet, Geo News says

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will support rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to form a government after a split verdict in elections last week but will not join the cabinet, Geo News said on Tuesday, citing sources.

(Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by YP Rajesh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)