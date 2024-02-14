Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi leaves for Jaipur, to file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi left her residence in Delhi to file the nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Wednesday.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi left her residence early on Wednesday morning for Rajasthan from where she set to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. The former Congress president will represent Congress from Rajasthan in the upper House of Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha election is to be held on February 27. Sonia Gandhi, who was Congress president for almost 22 years between 1998 and 2022, is a five-time Lok Sabha MP.

According to sources, her son Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will accompany her when she files her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in Jaipur. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was last elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, will retire in April this year.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had also been a member of Rajya Sabha. Sonia Gandhi has been repeatedly elected to Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

The move to file nominations for Rajya Sabha comes ahead of Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year. The Congress is yet to announce candidates for the biennial elections for 56 seats from 15 states. The last date for filing nominations is February 15.

The Election Commission last month declared the schedule for the biennial poll for 56 Rajya Sabha seats and voting will take place on February 27. (ANI)

