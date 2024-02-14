Yellen says US inflation trend is down, 'mistake' to focus on minor fluctuations
Reuters | Detroit | Updated: 14-02-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 23:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that recent consumer price inflation data was "a tad higher" than expectations, but market participants should focus on longer-term declines in inflation trends and a strong economy.
"I think it is a tremendous mistake to focus on minor fluctuations and to have failed to see the longer-term and bigger trends. And the trend here is that inflation is moving decisively down." Yellen told the Detroit Economic Club, where she appeared together with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yellen
- Treasury
- Janet Yellen
- U.S.
- Michigan
- Gretchen Whitmer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US expects Iraq to help disrupt Iran-backed groups' finances -Treasury official
US issues new sanctions related to Sudan, Iran, Myanmar -Treasury website
US Congress failing to provide Ukraine funding would hand victory to Putin, Yellen says
US imposes sanctions on entities in Sudan, Treasury website shows
US Treasury imposes sanctions on businesses owned by Sudanese warring parties