DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 15

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15 ** LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt speaks to the media after the release of ONS GDP statistics for December and Q4 2023.

** TIRANA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Albania. ** WARSAW - British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visits Warsaw, where he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Foreign Affairs Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. - 0800 GMT

** ANKARA - Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili visits Turkey for talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. Two ministers will hold a joint news conference following their talks. – 0945 GMT ** WARSAW - President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola visits Warsaw. – 1000 GMT

** ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu attend a bilateral meeting at Villa Pamphilj in Rome. – 1000 GMT ** ANKARA - Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto hold joint news conference. – 1330 GMT

** LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein at Downing Street. – 1630 GMT ** BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan undertakes an official Visit to Brunei.

** TOKYO - Prime Minister of Jordan Bisher Khasawneh, will pay an official visit to Japan. (To Feb 19) ** TOKYO - President of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis will visit Japan. (Final Day) CAIRO - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on an official visit to Egypt. (Final Day)

BANGKOK - Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and spouse, along with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jakkapong Sangmanee welcome Governor-General of Australia David Hurley and his spouse during official visit to Thailand. (To Feb 17) RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2024 (To Feb. 17) NEW DELHI - Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, will be on an official visit to India. (Final Day) Doha - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Qatar. (Final Day) MOSCOW - Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera will visit Moscow. (To Feb 16) BRUSSELS - Defence ministers from the NATO alliance meet in Brussels. (Final Day)

ATHENS - Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis meets Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. – 1000 GMT BRUSSELS - Press conference with the EESC President Oliver Röpke, the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama and the Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić. – 0800 GMT MADRID - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares holds a meeting with the executive vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis. – 0930 GMT MUNICH, Germany - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Munich, Germany to attend the 2024 Munich Security Conference. (To Feb 17)

BANGKOK - Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, gives a speech on Thailand Green Visionary. – 0700 GMT BERLIN – 74th Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 25) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 ** PARIS/ BERLIN - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to France and Germany. (To Feb 17)

** MUNICH, Germany - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 60th Munich Security Conference. (to Feb 21) MUNICH, Germany - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen address a news conference at Munich Security Conference. – 0900 GMT ADDIS ABABA - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on an official visit to Ethiopia. (To Feb 18)

WARSAW - Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo meets Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw to discuss a range of topics including the European defence industry, the current security situation and support to Ukraine. LONDON - London Fashion Week 2024 (to Feb. 20) SINGAPORE - Minister of Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong announces Singapore's 2024 budget statement. – 0700 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 16th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18 LONDON - 77th British Academy Film Awards. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19 ** HAVANA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Cuba.

BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Berlin. – 0900 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Berlin. – 1515 GMT

LA HULPE, Belgium - EU informal meeting of tourism ministers. (To Feb. 20) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

** CARACAS - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Venezuela and hold meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and other officials. HAMBURG, Germany - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at Hamburg's city hall for St. Matthew's Day banquet (Matthiae-Mahlzeit). – 1830 GMT

BRUSSELS - New Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has named Brussels as the destination of his first foreign visit as prime minister. (To Feb. 21) BRUSSELS – EU-Georgia Association Council. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 ** NEW DELHI - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits India. (To Feb 23)

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presents 2024 budget in parliament. – 1200 GMT RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers meet to prepare for November summit. (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

LIECHTENSTEIN – Liechtenstein referendum election. GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 GENEVA, Switzerland - Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 3)

GENEVA, Switzerland - 55th session of the Human Rights Council. (To Apr. 5) ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

PRETORIA - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. CALGARY, Canada - Special Olympics Canada 2016 Winter Games (to Mar. 2) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 1 IRAN - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 3 GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 4 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To Mar. 5) MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (To Mar. 6)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 5

MOSCOW – 71st death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda speaks at a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by the Institute for International Monetary Affairs – 0500 GMT LUANG PRABANG, Laos - ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting +1 Informal Meeting. (To Mar. 7) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06 LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt delivers his annual budget to parliament. – 1230 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 7

LUANG PRABANG, Laos - The 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat Meeting. (To Mar. 8) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 8

GLOBAL - International Women's Day. IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 10

TIBET – 65th anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 11

SENDAI, Japan – 13th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 15 DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 18).

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 13th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 16

HALABJA, Iraq – 36th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 17 ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy.

MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 18

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 13th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the topic "Is Europe being left behind?" at the EUROPE 2024 media summit – 0910 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses European competitiveness at a German media summit called EUROPE 2024. – 1630 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Mar. 22)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 22

GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 23

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 24

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 29

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 11

