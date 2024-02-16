Left Menu

NC accuses BJP of spreading 'false narratives' about new joining from Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:31 IST
National Conference on Friday lashed out at BJP for adopting “deceitful tactics in spreading false narratives” about new joining in the party.

The NC’s statement comes as two of its former Pahari leaders – two-time MLA and former minister Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari and former MLC Shahnaz Ganai – joined BJP in the past few days.

“Bukhari was ousted from the party (in February 2022) following his involvement in activities that were detrimental to the party's principles and objectives. Ganai left the party nearly four years ago to unsuccessfully contest the DDC (District Development Council) election as an independent candidate in 2020,” NC’s Provincial president, Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta said.

He accused the BJP of spreading false propaganda of NC leaders joining the saffron party, despite knowing the fact that they had been thrown out of the party for their anti-party activities a long time back.

“BJP is shamelessly issuing such statements with a sole aim to deceive the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, criticising the BJP for its “deceitful tactics in spreading false narratives”.

He stressed the importance of countering such misleading information and urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to be swayed by the BJP's attempts to “mislead and deceive” them.

