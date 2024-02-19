Odisha: Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja gets death threat

Banners and posters threatening to kill Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja within 15 days were found in Kantabanji town, near Girls High School and Goru Bazaar in Odisha's Balangir district. The banner included the picture of an unidentified youth, who claimed to kill the Kantabanji Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja in the next 15 days.

The police have seized the banner and started an investigation into the incident. Santosh Singh Saluja told ANI that he had complained about the matter to the police officials and urged the state government to take action on the matter.

"A poster has been put up that I will be murdered within 15 days. At such a time when there are elections and we are meeting people from door to door, some opposition people are doing all this to demoralize me. But I would like to tell you that I am a Congress MLA and I will not be afraid. If one Saluja dies, 100 more will be born," he said. "I have complained about this to the SP and will also complain to the Home Secretary, DG. One cabinet minister was murdered last year and now I am being threatened, the government should take immediate action on this," he added.

Last year, Health Minister Naba Das was shot at by an Odisha Police ASI from point-blank range in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the state's capital. (ANI)

