Left Menu

Will defeat BJP from Budaun in LS polls: SP leader Shivpal Yadav

Senior Samajwadi Party SP leader Shivpal Yadav, who has been named by the party as its candidate from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, has asserted that he will defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Partys BJP candidate from the seat.Talking to reporters at the Kedareshwar temple on Tuesday night, Yadav said he has received information that he has been nominated from Budaun by the SP.I accept the partys order and welcome it.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 21-02-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 11:00 IST
Will defeat BJP from Budaun in LS polls: SP leader Shivpal Yadav
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav, who has been named by the party as its candidate from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, has asserted that he will defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from the seat.

Talking to reporters at the Kedareshwar temple on Tuesday night, Yadav said he has received information that he has been nominated from Budaun by the SP.

''I accept the party's order and welcome it. We will defeat the BJP in Budaun,'' he said.

The SP had initially announced the name of Dharmendra Yadav as its candidate from Budaun. The party subsequently fielded Shivpal Yadav from Budaun and Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh.

To a question on Swami Prasad Maurya's resignation from the SP, Yadav said it is a matter of his (Maurya's) conscience.

''After starting with the Lok Dal, he (Maurya) joined the BSP, then the BJP and then the SP. He has been everywhere. Now, he will go to the remaining places too,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024