Even after Ram temple construction, those living in negativity not leaving path of hatred: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the opposition Congress, saying it continues to live in negativity and is not ready to leave the path of hatred even when the grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya.

The PM was addressing the public after inaugurating the Valinath Mahadev temple in Gujarat's Mehsana district. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various projects costing more than Rs 8,350 crore.

Modi said for a long time in independent India, the Congress created a conflict and enmity ''between development and heritage.'' ''If anyone is to be blamed for this, it is the same Congress which ruled the country for decades. These are the same people who made even a holy place like Somnath (temple) a cause of controversy,'' he said.

The Congress did not even show the desire to hoist a religious flag at the Pavagadh temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, and for decades linked the Sun temple at Modhera with vote bank politics, he said.

''These are the same people who raised questions at the existence of Lord Ram and created hurdles in the construction of his temple,'' Modi said.

''And today, when a grand temple has been constructed at (Lord Ram's) birthplace, when the entire country is happy with it, the people who live in negativity are not leaving the path of hatred,'' he said.

Modi also targeted the Congress over the Air Force Station runway at Deesa (in Gujarat's Banaskantha district), which he said will develop as a major centre of India's security.

''As the then chief minister (of Gujarat), I wrote several letters and tried a lot for this, but the then Congress government at the Centre tried its best to create hurdles. Even the Air Force people said this location is important from the point of India's security, but they did not listen,'' he said.

''From 2004 to 2014, the Congress government kept sitting on its file. Around a year-and-a-half back, I laid the foundation stone for the project, because Modi does what he determines,'' the PM said.

He also said that north Gujarat has emerged from a situation 20-25 years ago when opportunity was limited due to water scarcity, all with the effort of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Before attending the public function, the PM also attended the consecration ceremony of the Valinath Dham Temple.

Modi said it has been his government's effort to preserve and develop India's heritage as world heritage.

''Gujarat also has many symbols of ancient civilisation of India. These symbols are very important not only to understand history but also to connect the coming generations with their roots. That is why it has been the effort of our government to preserve and develop them as world heritage,'' he said.

He said that only last month, traces of civilisation dating back to 2,800 years were found in Vadnagar in Mehsana district.

Vadnagar is the hometown of PM Modi.

A similar ancient Indian heritage was found at Dholavira in Gujarat. ''These are India's pride, and we are proud of this rich past,'' Modi said.

Every effort being made in the new India is towards creating a heritage for the coming generations, whether it is the new and modern roads or railway tracks, he said.

Modi said his government is making efforts to improve the lives of people from all sections of society.

''The aim of Modi's guarantee is changing the lives of people at the last rung in society,'' he said.

On one hand temples are being built in the country, the government is also building pucca houses for crores of poor people, the PM said.

''This is the time when whether it is the work of God or work of the country, both are happening at a fast pace,'' he said.

''We will carry out development work and preserve our heritage,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)