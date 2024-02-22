Left Menu

Akhilesh to join Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra in Agra on Feb 25

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-02-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:24 IST
  Country:
  • India

A day after announcing the seat-sharing arrangement for Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday said its chief Akhilesh Yadav will attend Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra on February 25.

Congress leaders visited the Samajwadi Party office in the afternoon and extended an invitation to Yadav to join the yatra in Agra.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, senior party leader PL Punia and others visited the SP office here with the invitation letter from party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

''I have received the letter as Akhilesh Yadav is not in Lucknow,'' SP National Secretary Rajendra Chaudhury told PTI.

Yadav will join the yatra in Agra at 2 pm on February 25, he said.

The two INDIA bloc allies on Wednesday announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls according to which the Congress will contest 17 out of the 80 seats in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

