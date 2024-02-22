"Looking at Tokyo, speaking to London, but not looking at China": Cong TN in charge shreds PM Modi

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Congress leader and the party in charge for Tamil Nadu, Ajoy Kumar on Thursday claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was lagging on all social indices while price rise was burning big holes in the pockets of the common man. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Congress leader said, "Hunger, the number of anaemic women, uneducated children and unemployed youth are at their peak in the India of today. Rising inflation and mounting prices of essential commodities are affecting the common man. The rate of unemployment of graduates is currently at its maximum at 33 per cent."

He claimed that during the previous Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre, 75 lakh jobs were created in the country every year, adding that under the current NDA government, the figure has dropped to less than 5 lakh. On the BJP's claim of lifting 25 crore people out of poverty during 10 years of NDA rule, the Congress leader countered saying that the UPA brought 27 crore people out of poverty during its tenure at the Centre.

He alleged further that the government under the leadership of PM Modi was not able to stop Chinese transgressions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "We protected our borders from China. Modi doesn't even talk about China. He's looking at Tokyo, speaking to London, but not looking at China. They are capturing our land," the Congress leader claimed.

He said the country was also not safe and secure for marginalised sections and honest business houses. Accusing the central government of misusing central investigation agencies to boost the BJP coffers, he termed them as 'Modi's gundas (goons)'.

"India is not safe. SC/ST, women and industries are not safe either. All companies are closing down. Companies raided by the ED and CBI contributed Rs 375 crores in electoral bonds to the BJP immediately after. This is Modi's gunda tax. IT, ED and CBI are Modi's gundas and bouncers," he said. (ANI)

