Canada pledges C$80.5 mln to back Kenya-led security mission to Haiti
Canada on Thursday announced C$123 million ($91 million) for Haiti, including C$80.5 million for the deployment of a Kenya-led multinational mission to support Haitian police combat criminal gangs as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis.
Canada's support "will contribute to pave the way to more meaningful interventions to protect the people of Haiti and encourage Haitian-led efforts to restore peace and prosperity in the country," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.
