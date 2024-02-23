Canada pledges C$80.5 mln to back Kenya-led security mission to Haiti

Canada on Thursday announced C$123 million ($91 million) for Haiti, including C$80.5 million for the deployment of a Kenya-led multinational mission to support Haitian police combat criminal gangs as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis.

Canada's support "will contribute to pave the way to more meaningful interventions to protect the people of Haiti and encourage Haitian-led efforts to restore peace and prosperity in the country," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)