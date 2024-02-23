Left Menu

Austrian ex-Chancellor Kurz's perjury trial enters final day

Kurz has now left politics and the conservatives have slid to second or third place in the polls, making it likely they will lose seats in a parliamentary election this year.

The perjury trial of Austria's conservative former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz entered its last scheduled day on Friday with a verdict due that could derail any chance Kurz has of launching a political comeback in the future. Kurz, 37, denies downplaying his influence over the appointment of executives to newly created state holding company OBAG when he was chancellor, when those appointments were formally his finance minister's responsibility.

The case centres on his testimony to a parliamentary commission of inquiry that he was "involved in the sense of informed". Prosecutors allege that Kurz was pulling the strings all along and have produced evidence including text messages and testimony by a star witness - former Kurz loyalist Thomas Schmid, the first head of OBAG, who has turned state witness. Kurz appeared in the Vienna courthouse in a dark suit and light blue shirt and as in previous appearances remained standing rather than sitting at the spot reserved for defendants when cameras were in the courtroom before proceedings began.

Kurz's then coalition partner, the Greens, forced him from office in 2021 when prosecutors placed him and nine other people under investigation in a separate case on suspicion of corruption. Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to bring charges in that potentially far more damaging case. Kurz denies all wrongdoing.

At his perjury trial, Kurz faces up to three years in prison but any verdict is likely to be pronounced late on Friday since two witnesses are due to testify before closing arguments. Kurz has now left politics and the conservatives have slid to second or third place in the polls, making it likely they will lose seats in a parliamentary election this year. That has prompted speculation among his supporters that he could eventually return to lead the party and reverse its fortunes.

Polls, however, show a clear majority of Austrians say they do not want that. Kurz says he is happy in his new career as a businessman.

