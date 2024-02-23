Left Menu

MP Swati Maliwal appeals to EAM Jaishankar for action on death of Indian student in US

Maliwal, in her communication, underscored the apparent inadequacies of the U.S. judicial system to conduct even a fundamental inquiry into the matter, stating, "The decision by the King County prosecutor's office to not file criminal charges against the officer involved has profoundly disturbed not just Jaahnavi's family but the wider Indian diaspora."

MP Swati Maliwal appeals to EAM Jaishankar for action on death of Indian student in US
Swati Maliwal, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, on Friday reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention in the incident of the death of an Indian student in the US. Maliwal, in her communication, underscored the apparent inadequacies of the U.S. judicial system to conduct even a fundamental inquiry into the matter, stating, "The decision by the King County prosecutor's office to not file criminal charges against the officer involved has profoundly disturbed not just Jaahnavi's family but the wider Indian diaspora."

MP Maliwal stated that despite the circumstances, the officer implicated in the fatal incident involving the young Indian student faces no legal repercussions, attributed to an alleged insufficiency of evidence. In her letter, also shared on X, MP Maliwal urged the External Affairs Minister to step in and ensure that justice prevails for the victim and her bereaved family.

According to reports, 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was allegedly hit by a police vehicle operated by Officer Dave in Seattle on January 23. Officer Dave, responding to a call about a drug overdose, was allegedly driving at an approximate speed of 120 km/h at the moment of the collision.

Further compounding the tragedy, released bodycam footage from the Seattle Police Department captured Officer Daniel Auderer making light of the fatal accident, "Just write a cheque. USD 11,000. She was 26 anyway, she had limited value," Auderer was heard saying in the video, as per reports. (ANI)

