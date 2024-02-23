China cabinet studies measures to attract, utilise foreign investment - state media
China's premier Li Qiang on Friday hosted a cabinet meeting to study measures to prevent and resolve local debt risks, state radio China National Radio reported.
The meeting also studied measures to attract and utilise foreign investment, the report said.
