All World Gayatri Parivar Ashwamedh Mahayagya For Environment, Drug Addiction and Peace in Society

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India All World Gayatri Parivar (AWGP) proudly unveils the monumental Ashwamedh Mahayagya, a sacred fire ritual, going on in Mumbai, India. It was scheduled between February 21st to 25th, 2024, in Mumbai, India The Ashwamedh Mahayagya symbolizes a profound endeavor to unite the nation under the banner of Sanatan culture. Spearheaded by Dr Pranav Pandya and Shail Didi under the guidance of Dr Chinmay Pandya, AWGP is dedicated to fostering cultural consciousness and rejuvenating the spirit of the nation.

At the heart of this grand spectacle lie Vedic rituals, including the construction of 1008 fire pits, where groups of ten individuals will perform havan, fostering unity and spiritual harmony. The scale of the Ashwamedh Mahayagya is unparalleled, with a sprawling 140-acre venue adorned by 1008 ponds and illuminated by the light of sacred flames. From the auspicious Mangal-Kalash Yatra to the enlightening Knowledge Conference, the event promises an array of spiritual and cultural experiences.

Among the distinguished attendees are national leaders, including the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Additionally, saints, Mahatmas, politicians, actors, industrialists, and eminent figures from society will grace the occasion.

BARC scientists will measure the energy emitted from the Yagya A team of 36 scientists will research the changes in the environment in Kharghar. Along with this, senior engineers of IIT Mumbai and senior officials of Equinox will also be supportive.

In the Ashwamedh Mahayagna, they will overcome their misdeeds and adopt good conduct.

Major events of Gayatri Parivar Ashvamedha Yagya include significant programs such as the auspicious procession of the sacred water vessel, the 1008 kund Gayatri Mahayajna, the grand ceremonial lighting of lamps, cultural events dedicated to the gods, a vast book exhibition, a series of enlightening lectures and knowledge sessions, an exhibition of posters depicting the creation of a new era, blood donation drives, addiction-free camps, and a campaign to plant one lakh trees.

About All World Gayatri Parivar All World Gayatri Parivar (AWGP) is a global spiritual and cultural organization dedicated to fostering unity, harmony, and enlightenment among individuals and societies worldwide. Through its diverse programs and initiatives, AWGP endeavors to promote universal values and uplift humanity towards a brighter future.

