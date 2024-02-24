Former minister Chinna Reddy appointed Vice-Chairman of T'gana State Planning Board

The Telangana government on Saturday appointed former Minister and senior Congress leader G Chinna Reddy as the vice-chairman of the State Planning Board.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a Government Order (GO) in this regard.

''Government hereby appoint Dr G Chinna Reddy, former minister, as the Vice Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board in the rank of Cabinet Minister with immediate effect,'' the GO said.

Chinna Reddy, who did a Ph.D in Agriculture (Biometry and Plant Breeding) from Universiti Pertanian Malaysia and also LLB, was an MLA for four terms. Chinna Reddy, who had served as Minister for rural development in undivided Andhra Pradesh, also held various posts in the Congress since he joined the Youth Congress in 1977.

