Left Menu

Former minister Chinna Reddy appointed Vice-Chairman of T'gana State Planning Board

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 16:16 IST
Former minister Chinna Reddy appointed Vice-Chairman of T'gana State Planning Board
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Saturday appointed former Minister and senior Congress leader G Chinna Reddy as the vice-chairman of the State Planning Board.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a Government Order (GO) in this regard.

''Government hereby appoint Dr G Chinna Reddy, former minister, as the Vice Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board in the rank of Cabinet Minister with immediate effect,'' the GO said.

Chinna Reddy, who did a Ph.D in Agriculture (Biometry and Plant Breeding) from Universiti Pertanian Malaysia and also LLB, was an MLA for four terms. Chinna Reddy, who had served as Minister for rural development in undivided Andhra Pradesh, also held various posts in the Congress since he joined the Youth Congress in 1977.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024