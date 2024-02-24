Left Menu

Updated: 24-02-2024 21:45 IST
Kovind panel on simultaneous polls holds another review of its progress
The high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday reviewed the progress made by it since it was set up in September last, an official statement said.

The committee at its meeting on Saturday ''reviewed its various activities'', the statement said.

The panel has been reviewing the progress made by it since it was set up in September last year. The committee is mandated to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats keeping in view the existing constitutional framework.

While the ruling BJP and other parties, including the Shiv Sena and the Janata Dal (United), have supported the concept of simultaneous polls, the opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), have rejected the idea.

