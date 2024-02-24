141 people arrested in Feb for illegal money lending in Assam

The Assam Police arrested 141 people in February so far for being involved in the practice of illegal money lending in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. The state is making ''good progress to curb the practice of illegal money lending'', he said. ''Since 1st February 2024, @assampolice has arrested 141 persons and made substantial recoveries of cash, jewellery and other documents. Our government is committed to end this social evil,'' the chief minister posted on 'X'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)