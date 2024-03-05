"Ram Mandir was already there": TMC's Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol

Days after Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh withdrew his candidacy from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha asserted that the Ram Mandir already existed in Ayodhya, adding that BJP did Pran Pratishtha in an incomplete temple. "They (BJP) have spent so much money for darshan in the temple. The temple was already there. Was Pran Pratishtha not done earlier? The temple was small. You (PM Modi) have only magnified it and that too, you also did Pran Pratishtha in an incomplete temple," Sinha said speaking at a public meeting at Asansol on Tuesday.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral assurances, the actor-turned-politician at a public gathering in Asansol said, "PM Modi keeps talikng on giving guarantees. First, fulfil whatever guarantees you have given. You used to speak about inflation earlier. Today, inflation has risen to such an extent that it is at a 60-year high. Whether it is price of oil, fruits, vegetables or other edible items." On PM Modi's poll promise of providing jobs to youths, the TMC MP from Asansol said, "They had said that when they come to power, the youth in the country will be empowered. They had said that they would give two crore jobs every year. Where is the guarantee?"

"The young generation is more than 60 per cent of the total demography today and among them, 60 per cent are unemployed. Imagine the frustration among them. Youth are committing suicide. And they are diverting people's attention from real issues and sticking to temples and mosques," Sinha said. Sinha also hit out at the Prime Minister for promising to double farmers income by 2022.

"What happened to your guarantee that farmer's incomes will double by 2022? People are saying let alone 'double', even what was 'single' is not achievable today. Farmers' income today are only Rs 27-28 per day per person," the TMC leader said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)