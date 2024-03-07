Left Menu

China to submit draft resolution on AI to UN, foreign minister says

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2024 08:53 IST
China to submit draft resolution on AI to UN, foreign minister says
  • China

China plans to submit a draft resolution on artificial intelligence to the United Nations General Assembly, foreign minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference during an annual parliament session, Wang said China attaches equal importance to the development of AI and to security.

"AI should always be under the control of human beings," he said.

