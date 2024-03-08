Former British PM Theresa May to stand down at next election

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May will not stand for re-election to parliament, she said on Friday, becoming the latest member of the governing Conservative Party to say they will not be a candidate at an election expected later this year. "Since stepping down as Prime Minister I have enjoyed being a backbencher again and having more time to work for my constituents and champion causes close to my heart including most recently launching a Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking," she said in a statement to her local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser.

"These causes have been taking an increasing amount of my time. "Because of this, after much careful thought and consideration, I have realized that, looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP (Member of Parliament) in the way I believe is right and my constituents deserve."

