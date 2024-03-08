Poland to lodge complaint with prosecutors over former govt losing EU funds
A parliamentary commission will inform prosecutors of a possible crime connected to the blocking of European Union funds for Poland, ruling coalition lawmaker Roman Giertych was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.
Giertych said the possible crime concerned former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, among others.
