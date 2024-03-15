Japan military helicopter crashes in Oita prefecture, media reports
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-03-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 09:43 IST
A Japanese Self-Defence Forces' helicopter crashed in the country's southern prefecture of Oita, a local TV broadcaster reported on Friday.
Residents were unharmed but details of the crew were not immediately clear, the broadcaster said.
