West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees health condition is fine, doctors treating her, said on Saturday morning.The 69-year-old is recovering well, they said.The chief minister is fine and stable. Its still not decided whether she will be coming to the SSKM or our doctors will visit her at her residence, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:02 IST
Mamata stable, recovering well: Doctors
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's health condition is ''fine'', doctors treating her, said on Saturday morning.

The 69-year-old is recovering well, they said.

''The chief minister is fine and stable. She is recovering well. The pain due to the injuries has also subsided much. Still, she is prescribed to take rest,'' a senior official of the state-run SSKM Hospital told PTI.

The Bengal CM also slept well in the night, he added.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had a fall at her Kalighat residence on Thursday evening leading to severe injuries on her forehead and nose.

Banerjee's nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee rushed her to the SSKM Hospital where she underwent three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose.

A three-member doctor team visited the Bengal CM at her Kalighat residence on Friday evening and conducted necessary check-ups on her.

''Our doctors may conduct another round of check-ups on Banerjee today. It's still not decided whether she will be coming to the SSKM or our doctors will visit her at her residence,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

