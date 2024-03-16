"Nothing but a serial drama": Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on arrest of K Kavitha

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samiti and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of K Kavitha, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday termed it a "serial drama" and said that they are trying to play cheap politics. "Just a day ahead of polls notification, ED arrested Kavitha. This is nothing but a serial drama. Why didn't they arrest her in 2022? K Kavitha is the daughter of KCR. When ED arrested her and took her, why didn't KCR didn't come there as a father or as party Chief," he said while holding a press conference here today.

He further alleged that both parties are trying to mislead the people of the state. "They are trying to play cheap politics. Both BJP and BRS are trying to mislead people. Modi wants to take votes portraying that they take action on her for involving in a scam and KCR want to take votes on sympathy. We see how cheap political tactics are being played," he added.

Meanwhile, K Kavitha who was arrested from her residence in Bajara Hills Hyderabad on Friday was produced before Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Saturday. The MLC and the daughter of BRS founder and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested after a day-long questioning followed by a raid at her Hyderabad residence on Friday.

Appearing before Rouse Avenue Court, Kavitha told reporters that "it is an illegal arrest"The action comes almost two months after the ED issued a summons to the 45-year-old BRS leader. In the arrest order, the ED investigation officer said, "I believe that Smt. Kalvakuntla Kavitha w/o Mr. D R Anil Kumar, residing at H. No. 8-2316/S/H, Road No 14, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telengana-500034 has been guilty of an offence punishable under the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003)."

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the power conferred upon me under sub section (1) of section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (915 of 2003), I hereby arrest the said Smt. Kalvakuntla Kavitha at 05.20 pm on 15.03.2024 and she has been informed of grounds for arrest. A copy of the grounds of arrest (containing 14 pages) have been served upon her," the officer added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)