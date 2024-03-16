No voices in Andhra Pradesh to question Modi, says Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday said that there are no voices in Andhra Pradesh to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as he allegedly wants to dominate the state. Reddy said this in the context of the Union Government's plans to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant, at a public meeting here which was organised by the state Congress to protect the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), known as the Vizag Steel Plant. ''As a Telangana Congress leader, I have been observing the political affairs of Andhra Pradesh. There are no voices in this place to question. Only when there are questioning voices will the rulers listen to us,'' Reddy said, addressing the meeting.

He said that Modi allegedly wants to dominate the state as there is nobody from Andhra Pradesh to question him or talk about the people's rights here.

The Telangana CM alleged that even after 10 years, the Polavaram Project is not yet completed and one cannot tell where Andhra Pradesh's capital city is. Reddy said that the people of Andhra Pradesh are facing this predicament because their self-respect has been pawned in Delhi.

Though the Telugu people are divided geographically into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said that when it comes to fighting for rights and saving assets, all were brothers.

''When capitalists from Delhi launch an attack to steal our assets, we are Telugu people and we are brothers and we will stand in support of one another,'' he said.

He appreciated the attendees of the meeting and said that the steel plant was built on the foundation of the sacrifices of Andhra Pradesh people in the past and that today, they have turned up to save the industry.

