Odisha: District admins asked to pause weekly public grievance hearings due to polls

The district administrations were asked by the Odisha government to pause the weekly public grievance hearings till the elections are complete.In a letter to the collectors and district magistrates, Chief Secretary PK Jena said the direction was given as the model code of conduct MCC has come into force with the announcement of elections.Odisha will vote for its 147-member assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats, simultaneously, in four phases.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 19:52 IST
The district administrations were asked by the Odisha government to pause the weekly public grievance hearings till the elections are complete.

In a letter to the collectors and district magistrates, Chief Secretary PK Jena said the direction was given as the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force with the announcement of elections.

Odisha will vote for its 147-member assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats, simultaneously, in four phases. The polling will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

''It is, therefore, directed that the joint hearing of public grievances by the Collector & DMs along with the SPs of the districts have been adjourned till the end of the election process. This is to be treated as extremely urgent,'' Jena said in the letter sent on Saturday.

The grievance cell at the Chief Minister's Office has also been closed for the same reason, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, the civic bodies have started removing hoardings and banners put up by different political parties.

Hoardings put up by the government with photos of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are also being removed, officials said.

