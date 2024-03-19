Left Menu

PM Modi to address rally in Salem in TN on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu after a successful roadshow in Coimbatore. Alliance party leaders, including PMK founder S Ramadoss, will attend. BJP is focusing on Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, aiming to win many of the 39 constituencies as part of 'mission 400.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in this western town on Tuesday, a day after he held a well attended roadshow in nearby Coimbatore.

Alliance party leaders, including PMK founder S Ramadoss are likely to attend the public meeting. Ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has been focusing on the southern state, hoping to win as many of the 39 constituencies as part of its 'mission 400' seats in the coming polls.

Modi had addressed a public rally in Kanniyakumari last week, even as he has made a number of visits to the southern state in the past few months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

