"LDF and UDF are getting united to protect corruption accused": BJP's K Surendran on Kejriwal's arrest

Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Saturday said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are getting united to protect the accused involved in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Addressing the reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, K Surendran said, "LDF and UDF are jointly protesting for an accused in a liquor scam case. It is proof that the INDIA alliance is working together in Kerala to protect corrupt people. For the first time in the history of Kerala, both the LDF and UDF are getting united to protect the corruption accused. People will dismiss LDF and UDF and will stand with NDA's developmental politics."

The Kerala BJP chief said that the LDF and Congress in Kerala are playing 'very dangerous politics' by supporting Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case. "Congress and the LDF are playing very dangerous politics. In Kerala, the CPM and Congress openly came forward, declaring solidarity with the accused in Rs 600 crore liquor scam case," he said.

Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested by the central agency after he skipped multiple summons by the investigation agency, nine in total, calling them "illegal". He has been remanded to ED custody till March 28. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest came days after the ED arrested K Kavitha, Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the INDIA bloc on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India urging its intervention in the "targeting of opposition leaders" by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party through the "misuse of central agencies".

Alleging that LDF and UDF are competing in looting corporative banks in Kerala, the Kerala BJP chief said that the BJP-led NDA is fighting against their corruption as it has become a hindrance to the development of the state. "LDF and UDF are competing to loot cooperative banks. The probe is going on and LDF and UDF are partners in crime. The investigation into the monthly payment case is progressing against Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter. Prominent UDF leaders like Kunjalikutty,Ibrahim Kutty and Ramesh Chennithala had received monthly payments. The unity now witnessed in the state is the unity of corrupted parties.NDA is fighting against corruption," Kerala BJP chief said.

"The hindrance to the development of the state is corruption. So we will fight strongly against corruption in Kerala. No doubt people of Kerala will dismiss the LDF and UDF and their unity," he added. (ANI)

