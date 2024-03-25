Left Menu

Goa Cong leaders called to Delhi to discuss names for state's two Lok Sabha seats

There is also the possibility of Alemao as he belongs to the minority community, he said.

Updated: 25-03-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 09:12 IST
Congress leaders from Goa have been summoned to Delhi by the party's central leadership to decide on candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state, a functionary said on Monday.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar and South Goa election coordinator Altone D'Costa have been called, the functionary told PTI.

The ruling BJP has already announced candidates for North Goa (Shripad Naik) and South Goa (Pallavi Dempo) seats. ''The party is considering the names of leaders like Viriato Fernandes, Francisco Sardinha (sitting MP from South Goa seat), Girish Chodankar and Amit Patkar for South Goa seat. There is also the possibility of Alemao as he belongs to the minority community,'' he said. For the North Goa seat, names being considered include former Union minister Ramakant Khalap, Vijay Bhike and senior leader Sunil Kawthankar, he claimed.

''The names will be announced on March 27 after the Congress' central election committee meets in Delhi,'' the functionary said.

