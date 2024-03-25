CM Shinde celebrates Holi in Thane, refuses to answer queries on politics
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday celebrated Holi in Thane after paying tribute to his mentor late Anand Dighe at Anand Ashram.
He refused to answer questions on seat sharing talks in the ruling alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.
''Only Holi today, and no politics. We will enjoy the festival,'' he told reporters.
