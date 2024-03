DMK candidate Kanimozhi files nomination for Thoothukudi constituency

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi, who is re-contesting the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat, filed nomination for Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi, who is contesting for the second time on behalf of the DMK in the Thoothukudi Parliamentary Constituency, submitted her nomination to Thoothukudi District Collector and returning officer Lakshmipathi.

DMK ministers Anitha Radhakrishnan, Geethajuvan, Mayor Jagan and others were present during the nomination. Speaking to the media Kanimozhi said that she was thankful to the party for giving her the opportunity to contest the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha elections again. She further said that people are giving a warm welcome to the INDIA bloc wherever she travels in the constituency.

She said that when the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had campaigned in Thoothukudi metropolitan area, people gave him a warm welcome. She also claimed that the chances of winning the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency are good. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "sleepless" remarks and asserted that the DMK party is not going to sleep till the party sends PM Modi and the BJP back home in the Lok Sabha elections.

"PM Modi says DMK is unable to sleep. Yes, our sleep is lost until we send you home. We are not going to sleep till we make the BJP go home. The gas cylinder in 2014 was Rs 450 and now it's Rs 1200. Since the election came, PM Modi has done drama and decreased Rs 100. After the elections, he will again increase the price of cylinders by Rs 500," Udhayanidhi said addressing a campaign rally in Thiruvanamalai district. Earlier on March 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress and said that the 'ghamandia' alliance is afraid of the pace at which development is being undertaken by the present government in the country.

"The Congress and its 'ghamandia' alliance have problems with the inauguration of these development projects. They are sleepless because of these development projects. The Congress doesn't have the strength to talk about development. When I inaugurate developmental projects, they call it the 'Chunavi strategy'. Negativity, and only negativity, is the true characteristic of Congress," PM Modi said. Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state. In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

