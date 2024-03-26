Left Menu

VBA to announce decision regarding Maha Vikas Aghadi on Mar 27

Notably, the VBA has been trying hard to forge an alliance with the MVA to challenge the BJP-led NDA.Mokle claimed a false picture is being portrayed to show that VBA was responsible for the delay by MVA in finalising a seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will clear its stand on whether to join the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi or not on Wednesday.

''The working committee of VBA will hold a meeting on Tuesday night, and our chief Prakash Ambedkar will announce a decision on Wednesday at his home district Akola regarding whether to join hands with the MVA or not,'' Siddharth Mokle, chief spokesperson and state vice president of VBA, told reporters.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). Notably, the VBA has been trying hard to forge an alliance with the MVA to challenge the BJP-led NDA.

Mokle claimed a false picture is being portrayed to show that VBA was responsible for the delay by MVA in finalising a seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha elections. ''The VBA was constantly making statements and informing its supporters about the progress in the seat-sharing formula. The MVA constituents have a dispute over 15 parliamentary constituencies. While Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are at loggerheads in 10 seats, all three parties have staked claims on the remaining five seats,'' he added. The VBA had damaged the prospects of UPA candidates in Nanded, Solapur, Hatkanangale, Beed, Parbhani and Sangli seats, to name a few, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which ultimately helped NDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

