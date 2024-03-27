Uttarakhand: Congress candidate Ganesh Godiyal files his nomination papers from Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency

Congress candidate Ganesh Godiyal filed his nomination papers from the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday. After filing the nomination papers, Ganesh Godiyal addressed a huge crowd gathered during the public meeting held at Ramlila Ground in Pauri.

Ganesh Godiyal said that the people who have gathered here are the star campaigners and have decided the result for June 4. Taking to X, he posted, "After the nomination, the star campaigners who gathered in the public meeting held at Ramlila Maidan in Pauri have decided the result on June 4. This is the biggest public meeting in the history of Pauri. The most important thing is that in this meeting, there was no star campaigner from Delhi like the opposition party, every person present here is a star campaigner himself."

Notably, the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Tirath Singh Rawat emerged victorious with a margin of 3,02,669 votes as compared to his Congress rival Manish Khanduris who managed to secure 2,04,311 votes. The 2024 elections will see a battle between BJP leader Anil Baluni and Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal.The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand, will once again follow the old trend, with elections being held in the first phase on April 19.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand, will once again follow the old trend, with elections being held in the first phase on April 19. The ruling government of the BJP led NDA won all five seats in the hilly state, in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections. The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)