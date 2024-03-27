"Could 'One Rank One Pension' been a reality, Article 370 history?": Irani compares NDA rule with previous Cong regimes

Union Minister Smriti Irani contrasted the development strides that the country has made under the BJP-led NDA at the Centre as compared to previous regimes under the Gandhis. Addressing a public rally at Pauri Garhwal on Tuesday, Irani said, "If it was a government run by the Gandhi family at the Centre, could people have availed vaccines free of cost? Would free ration have reached all targeted citizens? If there was a Congress government at the Centre, would 10 crore women have received domestic LPG cylinders free of cost (under the Ujjwala Yojana)? Could they have moved mountains and avenged dastardly terror strikes on our soil by launching attacks on terror camps across the border in Pakistan? Could 'One Rank One Pension' been a reality, Article 370 history if the Congress was still ruling the country? Would there be a Ram Temple at Ayodhya if they were still in power at the Centre?"

The Union Minister urged people to reflect on the kind of development they desire while also exhorting them to repose their electoral faith in the BJP. "If you want more of the development as you have seen over the last decade, go to your nearest polling booth and press the button in favour of the BJP," Irani said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from the Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, Anil Baluni. Exuding confidence about the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the CM said, "There's already a lot of talk around 'aap ki baar, 400 baar' (more than 400 seats this time) across the country. We are confident of scoring an even bigger victory this time than 2019."

On Tuesday, Anil Baluni filed his nomination papers from the Garhwal constituency. Speaking to media persons after entering the fray, Baluni said, "On the campaign trail over the last one week, I met many people. Whenever, they saw us holding aloft BJP flags, they started chanting 'Modi-Modi'. It's over to the people now and the ten years of governance under PM Modi gives us a lot of confidence going into the Lok Sabha elections." (ANI)

