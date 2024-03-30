Mask of those who call themselves 'kattar imaandaar' is off: Haryana CM Saini

In an apparent attack on his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the ''mask'' of those who call themselves 'kattar imaandaar' (fiercely honest) is ''off''.

Saini asked people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in order to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third consecutive time. The chief minister was addressing the BJP's Sankalp rally in Haryana's Hansi in favour of party candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha seat Ranjit Singh Chautala.

''There are some people, who formed a 'ghamandiya gathbandhan' and used to say from stages that my government is 'kattar imaandaar' and my party is 'kattar imaandaar', their mask is off,'' said Saini.

''They turned out to be more corrupt than the Congress. Their scams are visible and because of those scams, they are in jail,'' he added.

Though Saini did not take any name, he was apparently targeting Kejriwal who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

He asked people if they want to do good for this country, they should vote for 'Lotus' (BJP's symbol) and make Modi the PM for the third time.

Saini also targeted the Congress, alleging that it only gave slogans but did nothing on the ground.

Whereas the Modi government and the BJP government in Haryana worked for the welfare of people in the past 10 years, said Saini.

If any fight has been fought against poverty, it was fought strongly during these ten years, he claimed.

''During the Congress party's time, the country has not forgotten, it knows the character and modus operandi of the Congress. The Congress people used to give slogans, but nothing was visible on the ground. But under the Modi regime, more work is visible. There is a difference between our government and their (Congress) government,'' said Saini.

''They (Congress) used to say 'gareebi hatayenge'. They ruled the country for 55 years,'' he said.

In these 55 years, if anyone was to get a (LPG) cylinder, he had to stand in a queue, he said as he lambasted the previous Congress regime.

Targeting the previous Congress regime in Haryana, Saini said development used to take place in the area from where the CM hailed. Only some families used to get government jobs, he claimed.

It was the Manohar Lal Khattar government which gave jobs on merit, he said.

''It was Manohar Lal ji who decided that youth will be given jobs 'bina parchi, bina kharchi ke','' he said.

Listing out the achievements, Saini claimed that it was the BJP government in Haryana which ensured 24-hour supply of electricity in the state.

Saini said that he has asked concerned officials of the Urban Local Bodies to fine-tune plans framed by the former CM Khattar and implement it before June 4.

''Be it NDC (No Dues Certificate) or property id, Manohar Lal ji made these plans in the interest of people. If there is any shortcoming in that, it should be removed before June 4,'' he said.

