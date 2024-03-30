Left Menu

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan launches poll campaign in Andhra Pradesh

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan launched his election campaign in the Pithapuram constituency for the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.The actor-turned-politician is contesting the Assembly election from Pithapuram constituency.

PTI | Pithapuram(Ap) | Updated: 31-03-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 23:33 IST
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
The actor-turned-politician is contesting the Assembly election from Pithapuram constituency. As part of his first phase of canvassing, he will tour the constituency from March 30 to April 2.

This is the first time that Kalyan is campaigning at the grassroots level post the announcement of the election schedule on March 16, following an election meeting of the southern state's NDA partners -- TDP, Janasena and BJP -- at Chilakaluripeta on March 17.

''Janasena, TDP and BJP will form the government and the immense response from the Pithapuram people is a sign of it. We formed an alliance for the betterment of the state,” said Kalyan in a press release.

After landing in Pithapuram, the Janasena chief drove through several villages on his election campaign bus named 'Varahi' for about three hours amid pomp and fanfare from supporters, party cadres and local residents.

In the afternoon, he visited the residence of former MLA and TDP leader S V S N Varma and followed it up with a public meeting at Chebrolu Ramalayam Centre.

As part of the seat-sharing deal among the NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. The Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

