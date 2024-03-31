"Clear now that MVA parties not in agreement": Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar took a jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saying that the differences between the partners in the Opposition alliance in the state were coming to the fore and there was a clear divergence of opinion within. Ambedkar, the grandson of Dalit icon and the father of the Constitution, BR Ambedkar, earlier announced candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in the state, dealing a blow to hopes of his party joining the MVA, the three-party combine of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), and the Congress, ahead of the seven-phased general elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, the VBA chief, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls again from the Akola constituency, said, "We have been saying that the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi are not on the same page and what's happening now only vindicates our position. It's clear now that the MVA partners are not in agreement (over seats)." Expanding on differences in the MVA, Ambedkar said all three partners in the MVA have come out with different lists of candidates going into the general elections.

"All three parties have come out with their own lists of candidates," the VBA chief said, adding that in constituencies where there are differences between the MVA partners, there was already talk of a 'friendly fight'. "In constituencies on which they hold divergent views, there's already talk of a friendly fight," Ambedkar said.

Calling on the MVA to settle its differences before laying the blame on his party, the VBA chief said, "We told them to settle their quarrels first. Instead of sorting out their differences, they started blaming us." On extending support to the Congress, Ambedkar said, "We had announced that we will support the Congress in seven seats. However, we have since announced candidates for two of these seats--Kolhapur and Nagpur. For the remaining five seats, we will formally announce our support when the Congress comes out with its candidates."

The VBA named candidates for nine seats, including Gadhciroli, Gondiua and Chandrapur for which the Congress has already named candidates. (ANI)

