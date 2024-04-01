Congress appoints presidents of District, City Committees in Uttar Pradesh

The Congress has appointed presidents of district or city Congress Committees in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The party has also included some additional names in the Political Affairs Committee of Uttar Pradesh. "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of the Presidents of the following District/City Congress Committees and the inclusion of the following additional names in the Political Affairs Committee of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, as enclosed, with immediate effect," a press release from Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal read on Sunday.

Raj Babbar, Supriya Shrinate, Imran Pratapagarhi, Shekhar Bahuguna, Imran Kidwai, Nadeem Javed, Yogesh Dixit and Manoj Tyagi have been included in the Political Affairs Committee in Uttar Pradesh. The party's organisational rejig comes weeks before the state goes to poll from April 19. The state will vote in all seven phases, with counting scheduled on June 4.

Congress won only one out of 80 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. The party has stitched up an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the state, both of whom are partners in the INDIA bloc. While the Congress will contest 17 seats, the remaining 63 will be contested by the Samajwadi Party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)