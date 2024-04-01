Biden will travel to Baltimore on Friday after bridge collapse
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden will travel to Baltimore on Friday following last week's collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.
The steel truss bridge collapsed early on Tuesday morning, killing six road workers, when a massive container ship lost power and crashed into a support pylon. Much of the span crashed into the Patapsco River, blocking the Port of Baltimore's shipping channel. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. VP Harris to meet with Guatemala's Arévalo next week at White House
U.S. VP Harris to discuss migration with Guatemala's Arévalo at White House
White House to host first-ever trilateral summit with Philippines, Japan on April 11
Biden, Israel's Netanyahu discussed Rafah, Gaza aid, says White House
Biden, Japan's Kishida and Philippines' Marcos to hold April summit at White House