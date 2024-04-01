Biden will travel to Baltimore on Friday after bridge collapse

President Joe Biden will travel to Baltimore on Friday following last week's collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The steel truss bridge collapsed early on Tuesday morning, killing six road workers, when a massive container ship lost power and crashed into a support pylon. Much of the span crashed into the Patapsco River, blocking the Port of Baltimore's shipping channel. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)

