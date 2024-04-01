Left Menu

White House aware of reports of Israeli air strike on Iranian consulate in Damascus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:26 IST
President Joe Biden is aware of reports of Israeli air strikes in Damascus striking an Iranian consulate on Monday and the "team is looking into it," White House spokesperson Karine Jean Pierre said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw)

