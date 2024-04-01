White House aware of reports of Israeli air strike on Iranian consulate in Damascus
President Joe Biden is aware of reports of Israeli air strikes in Damascus striking an Iranian consulate on Monday and the "team is looking into it," White House spokesperson Karine Jean Pierre said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw)
