"Congress tortured Muslims for 70 years; reduced them to beggars": AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Monday said that Congress is responsible for the abysmal socio-economic plight of the Muslims. "UDF will win the Karimganj seat. Congress has tortured the Muslims for 70 years; they have not given anything and reduced them to beggars. Seeing all the sorrows, people are being attracted to the BJP. If they'll speak against mosques, in favour of temples, against talaq, in favour of UCC. Why will the Muslims vote for them?" Badruddin Ajmal told ANI.

The AIUDF chief alleged that the BJP is trying to get support from Muslims by giving money. "They will collect votes by giving money, otherwise why Muslims would give a vote? Those who talk against Mosque and will talk in favour of temple, will talk against talaq and will talk in favour of UCC, will talk to demolish Madrasa, will talk against Azan, marriage, why Muslims will vote in favour of them," he said.

"Paisa Phenko Tamasha Dekho (throw money and watch the show). They will throw money and people will show the drama and people will not vote in favour of the BJP. Our people are not foolish now," Ajmal added. Badruddin Ajmal claimed that, in Assam, the Muslims will vote in favour of AIUDF.

AIUDF is contesting in 3 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats - Dhubri, Nagaon and Karimganj. "We will win all three seats. We have given away the other 11 seats for Congress, but they (Congress) give a walkover of all 11 seats to BJP. They said that we are the B team of BJP, but the Assam Congress is the A-Z team of BJP," Badruddin Ajmal said.

The AIUDF chief visited Karimganj on Monday and attended several party meetings. Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats. The polling will be held in three phases.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

